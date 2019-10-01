University of Mississippi School of Dentistry hosting annual free week of dental care

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi School of Dentistry is hosting its annual free week on dental care, and the deadline to apply is coming up soon!
November 1st is the last day to send your application in order to participate in the event which will be held February 3rd - 7th of 2020.
Applications are available and can be picked up from and returned at the following locations:
- Jackson Medical Mall (information desk)
- School of Dentistry at UMMC (2nd floor registration desk)
- UMMC Guest Services (main hospital)
- VA Medical Center dental clinic
The 4th annual Dental Mission Week seeks to raise awareness of dental care access and to provide dental care to the underserved population.
The event will be in combination with Give Kids a Smile Days, Feb. 7th, and Veterans Day, Feb 5th.
Students and faculty at the School of Dentistry will provide a full week of free dental treatment for an estimated 1,500 adults and children in the metro area.
Services include: cleanings, extractions, fillings, pediatric procedures and root canals (front teeth only).
It is for individuals who are uninsured and have limited to no access to dental care.
The School of Dentistry has provided free care t0 more than 3,300 adults, children and veterans since 2007.
