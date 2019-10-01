A tropical disturbance could move into Gulf later this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - We are tracking Hurricane Lorenzo and two new disturbances closer to home. The next two available names on the list are Melissa and Nestor. There are no tropical systems threatening Mississippi over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month!
- A disorganized west-moving tropical disturbance was located west of Jamaica on Tuesday morning.
- This disturbance has a low chance to become a depression or storm this week and could enter the Gulf late this week.
- This disturbance could send abundant tropical moisture into the Gulf this weekend into early next week, possibly leading to better rain chances for portions of the Gulf Coast region.
- It is unclear exactly where on the Gulf Coast will have the best rain chances. For now, the wettest areas are expected to be over the open waters of the Gulf.
- We’ll be watching. But, at this time, this does not appear to be a major threat for Mississippi.
- Hurricane Lorenzo was located to the southwest of the Azores, a chain of islands in the northeast Atlantic Ocean, on Tuesday morning.
- Lorenzo is expected impact the Azores by midweek, and then approach the U.K. later this week. It is not a U.S. threat.
- A disorganized tropical disturbance was located north of Hispaniola on Tuesday morning, moving northeast.
- This disturbance has a low chance to become a tropical depression or storm this week as it continues to move northeastward, posing no threat to the Gulf Coast.
