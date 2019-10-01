Near-record heat. Then two cold fronts.

Expect partly cloudy skies today and continued unseasonably hot afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Wednesday and Thursday bring more of the same thanks to nearby high pressure. Friday will also be mainly dry as a weak cold front arrives from the northwest. This front may allow for slightly lower humidity by Saturday. Then, a stronger cold front will approach the Gulf Coast from the northwest around next Monday and this one could draw in enough Gulf moisture for a few hit-or-miss showers. Would be nice to see some rain since drought conditions have recently developed across parts of our region. After the front early next week, there are signs our afternoon temperatures should be closer to normal in the 80s instead of the 90s into next week. Hurricane Lorenzo remains no threat to the U.S. as it moves northeastward in the east Atlantic Ocean. We are now tracking a northeast-moving disturbance located north of Hispaniola with a low chance to develop, posing no threat to the U.S. We are now also tracking a northwest-moving disturbance located near Jamaica which could enter the southern Gulf late this week, possibly leading to unsettled weather near the Yucatan Peninsula. There are no tropical systems threatening Mississippi over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.