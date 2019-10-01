Long Beach police investigating shooting on Quarles Street

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach police are currently investigating a shooting that happened at a home on Quarles Street Tuesday evening.
The reports of shots fired came in just after 4:45 p.m. The incident happened right across the street from Quarels Elementary School a couple of hours after school was dismissed.
Police have the block around a house blocked off and are collecting evidence and talking to witnesses. A WLOX reporter at the scene says there are seven yellow evidence markers leading from the house to the street.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to provide updates as new details become available.
