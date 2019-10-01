Long Beach police investigating shooting on Quarles Street

By Annie Johnson | October 1, 2019 at 6:05 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 6:09 PM

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach police are currently investigating a shooting that happened at a home on Quarles Street Tuesday evening.

The reports of shots fired came in just after 4:45 p.m. The incident happened right across the street from Quarels Elementary School a couple of hours after school was dismissed.

Police have the block around a house blocked off and are collecting evidence and talking to witnesses. A WLOX reporter at the scene says there are seven yellow evidence markers leading from the house to the street.

Police are currently on scene. (Photo source: WLOX Viewer)
This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to provide updates as new details become available.

