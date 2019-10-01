Jury finds no evidence against Moss Point officer in shooting death of Diamon Sims

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Grand Jury returned a no true bill in the officer-involved shooting death of Diamon Sims that happened on August 8, 2019, in Moss Point.
The decision came on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Grand Jury Report, the jury discovered, at the time of the shooting, Sims had six outstanding warrants (including three felony warrants ), was in the process of fleeing law enforcement and had a firearm with an extended magazine in his hands. The report states: “Based upon a thorough inquiry, the Grand Jury finds no criminal conduct on behalf of the Moss Point police officer involved in the shooting of Toussaint Diamon Sims”.
“The grand jury was unable to find any evidence or probable cause of any crime being committed, so the grand jury returned a no true bill,” explained Calvin Taylor, the attorney representing the officer involved.
The jury found no evidence of wrongdoing on the officer’s part.
“As I have seen the video, I believe that is the only conclusion this grand jury or any grand jury could come to,” Taylor said.
But Taylor said he doesn’t know if the jury saw the officer’s body camera video.
“My client went and testified, and that’s all I know about what the grand jury considered,” he said.
Sources told WLOX 25 people testified before the jury.
Shortly after the officer-involved shooting happened, the Moss Point Police Department put out a press release detailing what happened. The release stated around 6:30 p.m., officers received information that Sims, wanted on multiple warrants, was located at a convenience store in Pascagoula.
Officers of both the Pascagoula and Moss Point police departments attempted to arrest Sims at that location, but police said he fled in a vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit through Moss Point.
According to officers, the pursuit ended on 2nd Street when the suspect’s vehicle became disabled. Sims then fled from officers on foot. During the foot pursuit, police said Sims displayed a firearm in a threatening manner. His actions caused the pursuing officer to discharge his firearm, which fatally wounded Sims.
WLOX will continue to learn more details about this investigation and will provide new information as it becomes available.
