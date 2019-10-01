Jury finds no evidence against Moss Point officer in shooting death of Diamon Sims

According to the Grand Jury Report, the jury discovered, at the time of the shooting, Sims had six outstanding warrants (including three felony warrants ), was in the process of fleeing law enforcement and had a firearm with an extended magazine in his hands. The report states: “Based upon a thorough inquiry, the Grand Jury finds no criminal conduct on behalf of the Moss Point police officer involved in the shooting of Toussaint Diamon Sims”.