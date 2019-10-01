Jill Senn takes over as executive director at INFINITY Science Center

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - INFINITY Science Center is promoting its Director of Education Jill Senn to Executive Director of the non-profit science museum.
Senn is a native of Washington, Missouri and has been with INFINITY for more than five years. Prior to INFINITY, Senn worked in the education field for nearly 30 years.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the INFINITY Science Center. The non-profit museum is poised to really develop its vision to inspire, amaze, and engage our next generation of scientists, engineers, and mathematicians and build on the tremendous momentum of the past seven years. I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring INFINITY to the next level,” Senn said.
“We’re very excited to have Jill at the helm of this incredible experience where kids and adults alike dream about and experience hands-on science. Walt Disney once said that Disneyland would never be finished... so too at INFINITY; we will continue to imagine, educate, and entertain,” Jack Blitch, Board CEO and retired Vice President of Disney Imagineering said.
Senn replaces John Wilson, who recently retired after serving as INFINITY’s executive director since 2013.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.