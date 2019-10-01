Hot and dry start to October

It will be hot again today with highs in the low 90s. Little to no rain is expected. It will be quiet tonight with lows in the low 70s. A ridge of high pressure will keep us virtually rain-free through Thursday. It will stay warm with highs in the low 90s for much of the week.
A weak cold front may move closer to us by Friday and Saturday. We don’t expect a cool down, but this could help increase our rain chances a bit. More tropical moisture moving in by Sunday. Hopefully we can get some much needed rain, but for now we’re keeping rain chances on the lower end. Models are also showing a decent cold front moving in on Monday or Tuesday. This could bring more rain, and we could finally get a nice cool down by the middle of next week.
In the tropics, we are watching a few areas. There is a disturbance in the Caribbean that has a very low chance for development in the next two to five days. It will move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico this week. We’ll closely monitor it. There is another disturbance in the western Atlantic that has a very low chance for tropical development. It will not impact the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Lorenzo is in the central Atlantic. It will weaken some as it moves north closer to the Azores. It is expected to become a post-tropical system once it is closer to the UK. There are no tropical threats to South Mississippi or the U.S. at this time.
