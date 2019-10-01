Hot and dry start to October

In the tropics, we are watching a few areas. There is a disturbance in the Caribbean that has a very low chance for development in the next two to five days. It will move into the Southern Gulf of Mexico this week. We’ll closely monitor it. There is another disturbance in the western Atlantic that has a very low chance for tropical development. It will not impact the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Lorenzo is in the central Atlantic. It will weaken some as it moves north closer to the Azores. It is expected to become a post-tropical system once it is closer to the UK. There are no tropical threats to South Mississippi or the U.S. at this time.