George County investigating recent string of burglaries

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The George County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are currently investigating a string of burglaries that took place from September 26-30 of this year.
During this time, investigators say several homes in the southeast portion of George County were broken into, and a number of items were taken. All of the homes received damage during the burglaries.
Deputies also report two vehicles were stolen in this timeframe in the same area.
In light of the recent burglaries, Sheriff Keith Havard would like to remind residents to be vigilant regarding any suspicious activity and to contact law enforcement immediately after witnessing something. Sheriff Havard also encourages homeowners to help their neighbors monitor their property and to document any kinds of electronics or firearms in their possession. Sheriff Havard also advises residents to take pictures of valuables and record serial or identification numbers, not to leave keys in vehicles, tractors or lawn equipment and to secure any portable valuables out of sight behind a locked door.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is also available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898 or by visiting their website.
