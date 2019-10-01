George County investigating recent string of burglaries

In light of the recent burglaries, Sheriff Keith Havard would like to remind residents to be vigilant regarding any suspicious activity and to contact law enforcement immediately after witnessing something. Sheriff Havard also encourages homeowners to help their neighbors monitor their property and to document any kinds of electronics or firearms in their possession. Sheriff Havard also advises residents to take pictures of valuables and record serial or identification numbers, not to leave keys in vehicles, tractors or lawn equipment and to secure any portable valuables out of sight behind a locked door.