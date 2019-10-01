Friends of Harrison Co. deputy speak out about his impact on their lives

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friends of Glenn Roe are speaking about the man that Roe was and the impact that he had on them.
Patrick Davis, chapter secretary of the Blue Knights Mississippi II, was a long-time friend of Roe’s and was proud to get to know the man behind the badge.
“I got the distinct pleasure of meeting Glenn at a time when it’s not just another brother law enforcement officer. I got the opportunity and the privilege of meeting him and getting to know him as a person," Davis said.
Davis was helping Roe plan his life after retirement, which he said Roe hoped would be next spring. At the age of 18, Davis moved to Alaska because of the Army and spent 30 years there.
“The night before he died, he and Melanie and I sat right there in the lodge having a drink. We really started to formulate and put together our ideas and thoughts about what he wanted to see and do on that trip to Alaska. Yeah, so, the next morning he was gone," Davis lamented.
Roe was a member of the Biloxi Elks Lodge, where he and his wife Melanie spent many hours of their free time.
“He’s always been a very special person, a lot of help and very dedicated, not only to his family, to his God, but to everything we do here when he could. Just like his wife Melanie, they always found time to help," said Lodge Exalted Ruler, Alvin D. Simmons.
Moving on is never easy, but these brothers know that Roe’s memory will live on for years to come. “Life does go, and we have to press on. He’s always gonna be in our thoughts and prayers along with Melanie. She’s an integral part of our motorcycle club as well," said Blue Knights member, Mark Jenkins.
Van McClendon is a former Harrison County Sheriff Deputy that worked with Roe.
“He had a lot of people that looked up after him and were their mentors. He was a mentor to everybody that he worked under and supervising over. He’s gonna be truly missed," said McClendon.
President of the Mississippi II chapter of the Blue Knights, Sterling Blackham, remembers fondly the good times that Roe had in the motorcycle group.
“He was one of those officers that everyone looked up to. He was a lot of fun to work with. We would laugh," Blackham told WLOX. "Rest in peace.”
