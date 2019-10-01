Bay couple providing refuge to a family, helping rebuild Bahamas after devastation left by Dorian

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A family from the Bahamas are settling in nicely on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after arriving nearly two weeks ago. Thanks to the generosity of so many people in South Mississippi, the young married couple and their newborn baby girl are replacing many of the things they lost after Hurricane Dorian devastated their home on the Abacos Islands last month.
The family were brought to the Coast by the Caplingers, who live in Bay St. Louis. Roger and Gretchen Caplinger have owned a home on Guana Cay in the Abacos Islands for the last ten years.
Photos and videos shot by Roger Caplinger show just how devastating the damage is.
In the days right after Dorian hit, Roger traveled to the Bahamas to see just how bad things were. His home, along with a majority of the Abacos Islands, were completely wiped out.
“Well, having gone through Katrina and having lost everything then - that’s sort of my gauge for everything - and I’ll be honest with you, it makes Katrina look small," said Roger.
The Caplingers are now turning their attention to others in the Bahamas to do what they can to help the island that is a second home to them. Roger is preparing to head back to the Bahamas this week to help with the rebuilding process.
“I’m going to bring some dock-building equipment back. I’m having that moved over there now and I’m going to start rebuilding the ferry dock because, unlike here where you build your house and then you build your dock, there you have to build the dock to build the house," he explained. “So because it’s an island, everything has to come in via the water. So we’re going to start with trying to rebuild some of the docks back and just work our way on from there."
After seeing the devastation wrought by Dorian, the Caplingers knew they had to help the people on the island however they could. They started with their long-time property caretaker Tacuma and his wife Shamell, who were in a desperate situation made even more perilous by their circumstances.
When Dorian hit, Shamell was nine months pregnant and due to give birth any day. The Caplingers helped the couple get to the U.S.; they arrived in Florida just days after the hurricane hit. Shortly after arriving, Shamell gave birth to baby girl they named Nyluh.
Having nothing, the Caplingers, with the help of Elise Deano and others in the community, collected donations for the family. Baby stuff, clothes, food, money - the Gulf Coast pulled together to provide many generous gifts for Tacuma, Shamell, and Nyluh.
The young family are now staying with the Caplingers in Bay St. Louis and say they are so grateful for the temporary refuge.
“I want to thank everybody who played a role in getting us here safely, making sure we was comfortable, making sure we had food and clothes," said Shamell. “You know, I just want to show gratitude."
But, the couple says, they’re homesick and ready to get back home.
“Yes, we are ready to go home," said Tacuma. “Been homesick from like three to four days after we landed here."
Tacuma and Shamell have family traveling to Mississippi this week to visit. They are hoping to return back to the Bahamas together with their family, possibly as early as this weekend.
