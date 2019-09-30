Family of Hancock Co. man missing over 2 months vows not to stop searching

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - What happened to Brennan? That’s the question family and friends of a Hancock County man who’s been missing for over two months now continue to ask. And they won’t stop asking that question or searching for the answer.
Dozens of Brennan Simolke’s loved ones gathered Sunday night at Veterans Memorial Park in Waveland for a vigil, offering support and comfort to each other.
Simolke was last seen on July 24, 2019, near the Delisle exit at mile marker 20 on Interstate 10, say authorities.
While there have been a lot of rumors circulating about what happened, neither his family nor police say they have any solid leads as to his whereabouts.
Brennan’s mother has tirelessly investigated what could have happened to her son. At Sunday’s vigil, she again put out a plea, begging anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
“I just want my son home so we can have closure. I don’t care the outcome afterwards," said Malissa Simolke. “I just need him home and we need somebody to stand up and just tell us where he’s at. We’re not going to stop. So everybody just keep looking over their shoulders because I’m going to get to the bottom of where my son’s at.”
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said Brennan’s disappearance is still considered a missing persons investigation because they have not found any evidence to suggest otherwise. Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner told WLOX that authorities were continuing to track down every lead in hopes of finding Brennan. However, Skinner said it hinders an investigation when people know information about a case but refuse to come forward or talk to authorities.
Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward, even if it may seem like a minor thing. Tips can be made anonymously by contacting Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or by visiting the website. A reward is also being offered by Brennan’s friends and family for information that helps find him.
