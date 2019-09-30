Police investigating homicide after man’s body found at Pascagoula hotel

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula Police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a hotel room over the weekend.
Authorities say the 63-year-old man - who has not been identified yet - was found Saturday at 11:44 a.m. by housekeeping at Studio 6. No details have been released about how the man died but police say they are treating it as a homicide.
More details will be released pending an investigation and notification of family members.
Anyone with information about this death should contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
