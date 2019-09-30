North Miss. elementary school teacher charged with attempted murder of her toddler

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - An elementary school teacher was charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving her vehicle and her child into Columbus Lake.
Thirty-four-year-old Cari Cullum was arrested over the weekend.
Columbus police said the incident happened September 20 at the East Bank landing boat ramp on Wilkins-Wise Road.
Investigators believe Cullum drove her vehicle into the water with her toddler in the backseat of the car.
Sources say the teacher was attempting to commit suicide.
Police also confirmed that she was charged with misdemeanor DUI back in August.
Cullum did teach at Hamilton Elementary. Monroe County Schools Superintendent Brian Jernigan said he cannot discuss Cullum’s employment due to an ongoing personnel issue.
