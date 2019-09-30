MDWFP to launch full certification online hunter education class

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is offering full certification online hunter education class.
Beginning October 1, residents ages 16 and over will be able to complete the hunter education requirement online.
The internet course can be found on the agency’s website.
The class offered is video-narrated and interactive. The certificate you received from this online course can be presented as a digital or paper copy to license vendors to purchase a hunting license.
Classroom courses are offered statewide. To find a course, CLICK HERE.
Residents who are under 16 who want to take the internet course will have to attend a three-hour classroom course before being certified.
Beginning at 10:00 a.m., on October 1 the full online hunter education certification will be available online
Mississippi law requires that everyone born after January 1, 1972 has to complete a hunter education course before purchasing a Mississippi hunting license.
