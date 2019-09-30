Matthew Kinne, ex-Oxford police officer accused of murder, pleads not guilty

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Former Oxford Police Officer Matthew Paul Kinne appeared in court Monday after being charged with murdering a woman while she was asleep in her home.
Kinne is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Dominique Clayton who was found with a gunshot wound in the back of her head while she was asleep in her bed, according to her mother and sister.
Kinne was fired from the police force immediately after the shooting and was indicted for the murder last month.
According to the indictment, Kinne broke into Clayton’s Oxford home on Suncrest Drive in May and shot her while she slept. She was later found by her 8-year-old son.
Further investigation led Oxford officers to believe Kinne and the mother of four were involved with each other in some kind of way. The investigation was turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
Kinne pleaded not guilty to the murder at Monday’s hearing as her family sat in attendance.
