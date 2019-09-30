Man walks free after found not guilty of Gulfport double homicide

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Torre Mandrell Clark is now a free man.
Clark was released from prison around 3:23 p.m. Monday after a Harrison County jury found him not guilty of two first-degree murder charges.
Both men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on May 13 at the Reserve Apartments on Three Rivers Road.
District Attorney Joel Smith said two co-defendants testified that Clark and one of the co-defendants were dropped off at the apartment to “handle some business” which resulted in him shooting the two victims.
Smith says Gulfport detectives testified an investigation revealed the individuals were dropped off at the apartments to conduct a drug deal. Smith confirmed other witnesses also testified regarding Clark’s presence at the apartments prior to the murder and his car fleeing from the scene.
However, none of the witnesses were actual eyewitnesses to the shooting itself.
The jury also heard expert testimony including a ballistics expert and a forensic pathologist, who testified regarding the cause of death of the victims and location of the gunshot wounds.
The jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before returning the not guilty verdict.
Clark was originally arrested by U.S. Marshal’s with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Meridian six days after the murder.
