Lutz field goals and the Saints opportunistic defense deliver win over the Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Four Wil Lutz field goals, and three forced turnovers by the New Orleans defense, was just enough to give the Saints a victory over the Cowboys, 12-10. The win gives the Black and Gold sole possession of first place of the NFC South with a 3-1 record.
Lutz’s field goals came from 40, 42, 19, and 26 yards. His final field goal gave the Saints a 12-10 lead.
Dallas (3-1) only found the end zone once on the night, courtesy of a Ezekeil Elliot 1-yard TD run. That gave the Cowboys a 10-9 advantage.
The Cowboys appeared to be mounting a scoring drive halfway through the second quarter, but A.J. Klein put at an end to that. The linebacker stripped Jason Witten, and Vonn Bell recovered.
Right before half, Bell was in on another turnover, this time it was a one-man show. Bell forced the fumble, and recovered it from Ezekiel Elliot.
Drew Brees was back on the Saints’ sideline after thumb surgery in Los Angeles. No. 9 listened to the offensive play calls on his headset. Pregame Brees did an intense thumb workout.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.