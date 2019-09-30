Long Beach investigating dangerous intersection

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Businesses and homeowners near Old Pass and Pineville Road are concerned about a series of accidents that have taken place at the two-way intersection.
They say it’s dangerous, and they want the city to do something about it.
Surveillance video from security cameras at Gold Nugget Liquor Store shows an SUV pulling out onto Pineville Road and hitting a motorcycle.
The rider loses control and skids down the road.
“We’re witnessing this all the time. The last wreck we had, before that one, I went out there and was talking to the firemen. I asked them how many times they had been dispatched to this intersection. They said, ‘oh gosh, too many times’,” said Suzanne Johnson who works at Gold Nugget.
Johnson has witnessed several accidents recently at the intersection.
At Little Caesars Pizza in the same strip mall, Brittany Spurlin is also concerned, having seen a number of incidents. Spurlin also lives on the corner of Old Pass and Pineville and recently saw a bad wreck.
“There was a car going across, and it got hit by a car heading this way and it spun it around. The car was up in my yard,” Spurlin said.
The Long Beach Police Department is looking into the history of wrecks at the intersection.
“We’ll go back and look at all the accidents we’ve investigated at this intersection. Once we’ve collected the data, we’ll get with the city engineer and make a determination to see if we need to do something different here. It could be a traffic light or some kind of device,” said Lt. Ken Lassabe with the Long Beach Police Department.
Johnson used a Google may app to track traffic patterns at the intersection. She assigned different colors to directions people were traveling and came up with a wild-looking image.
“I put it all together and looked at it. It was complete chaos,” Johnson said.
Johnson and Spurlin just want the city to do anything to minimize the danger at the troubling intersection.
“We just want everybody to be safe,” Johnson said.
Johnson plans to go to a Board of Aldermen meeting to share her concerns.
