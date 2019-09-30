Locals hope federal fisheries money gets here soon

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Will the recent approval of federal dollars help local seafood businesses? That’s a question many shrimpers and fishermen hope to get answered soon.
Business is still happening over at Pinchers Seafood in the Lakeshore community. They’ve had and continue to get plenty of shrimp. However, it’s still coming from Louisiana waters.
All the shrimp is coming from Louisiana. There’s no Mississippi shrimp,’ said Bruce Cellier. “It’s still slow. I mean we’re surviving by it, [but] that’s about it."
But help could be on the way thanks to last week’s federal fisheries disaster declaration. That means no matter what color the shrimp are, brown or white, fishermen hope assistance comes in the form of green.
“It’ll help the fishermen. They got to go longer ways with catching them," said Kendall Marquar. What happened overseas, which means the price of fuel’s going up. Now, it’s costing them more for fuel. They’re having to go further. They’re just trying to find ways to make ends meet."
