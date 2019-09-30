Investigators say blaze intentionally set at Jackson auto shop

By Morgan Howard | September 30, 2019 at 6:06 AM CDT - Updated September 30 at 8:50 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson firefighters were injured during a massive fire at a Jackson auto shop early Monday morning.

Investigators say they believe the blaze was intentionally set.

The extent of the firefighters injuries are unknown right now. JFD says that a portion of the roof canopy fell in on them.

The fire broke out at Rod’s Auto Mechanic Shop on Northside Drive just before 2:47 a.m.

Crews are still on scene working to extinguish the flames.

A couple on scene said they were asleep inside the business when the fire started. They were able to escape.

