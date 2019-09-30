Hot and dry again today

Not much change in the short term expected as we move out of September with some of the warmest temps on record and driest. For Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and continued unseasonably hot afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s. Tuesday and Wednesday bring more of the same thanks to nearby high pressure. Thursday and Friday will also be mainly dry as we watch a weak cold front approach from the north. Then, late this weekend into early next week, another cold front will approach the Gulf Coast from the north and this one could draw in enough Gulf moisture for a few possible showers. Would be nice to see some rain since drought conditions have developed across parts of our region. These cold fronts probably won’t bring a significant cool down, but afternoons could be around 2 to 5 degrees cooler and there could be slightly lower humidity as early as this weekend or as late as the middle of the next week. Nothing to track in the tropics other than Hurricane Lorenzo moving north-northeast over the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean, posing no threat to the United States. Hurricane season ends two months from today.