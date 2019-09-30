Family, friends still in shock after death of deputy Glenn Roe

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Glenn Roe was a big man, and he had a big heart.
“Glenn stood about 6-foot-6. Glenn was about 300 pounds,” said stepson John Kellum. “He was a big guy, but at the same time, he was a gentle giant. He was very loving and he wanted to help and give.”
Roe lost his life Saturday when he collided with a truck as he and his wife were riding their motorcycles on Old Fort Bayou Road in Jackson County.
Melanie, an animal control officer with the Wiggins Police Department, injured her knee and wrist.
She’s recuperating at Ocean Springs Hospital where family members and friends have been coming by non-stop.
“My mon’s definitely going through a tough time right now,” Kellum said. “Just one day at a time, that’s all we can do right now. Seeing the huge outpouring of support from Gulf Coast law enforcement community and the just the local community - people in general - has been huge for the family. It’s definitely been a statement to say, ‘Hey, we’re here for you.’ ”
Kellum has known Roe for 26 years.
“Glenn’s been in my life ever since I was a 13-year-old kid,” he said. “He was my stepdad, and he was always there for me just a very strong, loving individual. He was a rock for my entire family.”
Roe was a DUI instructor and certified accident reconstruction specialist.
Beyond that, Kellum said he loved to cook, volunteer and, of course, ride motorcycles.
The emotions are still raw.
“It’s very hard because he has grandchildren,” Kellum said, holding back tears. “He has a wife. He has family and friends, and we’ll never get to see him again.”
He treasures his last words with his stepfather.
“The very last thing that I told Glenn was that I loved him,” he said. “And, I’m so thankful that I did that. That will carry with me forever.”
In addition to his wife, Roe leaves behind nine grandchildren, one daughter, two stepsons and one stepdaughter.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has not yet filed charges in the case, which is still under investigation.
