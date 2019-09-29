Summer-like heat will last into October

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - We’re about a week into fall, but it doesn’t quite feel like it in South Mississippi. Many of us had high temperatures in the 90s through the last week of September. October starts on Tuesday, and we’re still going to feel like summer.
The Southeast is under a strong ridge or area of high pressure on Sunday. High pressure causes air to sink to the surface of the earth. The air compresses and warmer as it nears the surface. With this persistent ridge over us, we will be stuck under this sinking, warm air for the time being.
On the other hand, the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies are under a strong trough or area of low pressure. Troughs are associated with rising air, and this air cools as it rises. This trough has caused some areas in Washington and Montana to pick up over a foot of snow over the weekend!
Unlike the Northwest, we will likely have above average temperatures through the beginning of October. High temperatures will be in the low 90s through the end of September into the first few days of October. Average highs for this time of the year are in the mid 80s. It may not be until next week that this ridge of high pressure starts to weaken.
Not only will this ridge keep us warm, but it will also keep us dry. Sinking air prevents showers and storms from developing. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or two this week, but rain chances will be slim. Most areas under this area of high pressure will see very little rain through the week. It won’t be until this ridge weakens that rain chances will increase. It may not be until next Sunday or Monday that we’ll have higher rain chances.
In short, we’re going to have to wait a little longer for some rain and cooler air!
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.