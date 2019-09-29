Restaurants hurting over lack of local oysters this season

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Even as the blue-green algae in the Mississippi Sound is beginning to clear, it’s still not completely fine for everyone.
The phones have been ringing off the hook at Mikey’s On The Bayou in Ocean Springs. People calling have just one pressing question, and they get the same response.
“We are out of oysters right now," the waitress said. "We should be getting some in tomorrow if you’d like to call back then.”
They’ve got oysters in the driveway, on the docks around the restaurant and even on the signs out front, but you won’t find any oysters on people’s plates, at least not any raw ones on the half shell.
“We are usually packed around this time on Sundays,” said owner Mikey Adams.
Not on this Sunday, they aren’t, and not since the freshwater intrusion or the blue-green algae bloom this summer. The Commission on Marine Resources voted recently to officially shut down any oyster harvesting for the rest of the 2019-2020 season due to oyster mortality rates reaching nearly 100%.
For a place that’s known for quality oysters, Mikey’s on the Bayou is taking a beating. They ran out of their latest shipment of fresh oysters on Wednesday.
“We think we are going to get some in maybe next Monday or Tuesday, but when we don’t have oysters our business is down 60%,” Adams said.
With the locks closed off in parts of Louisiana, boats can’t go out and catch oysters.
“When Texas opens up in November, we might be able to get some shipments in, but we are going to struggle until Texas opens up,” Adams said.
Other restaurants are experiencing the same dilemma. They’ve tried to supplement the loss with steak specials, but people only want the oysters, and they’re getting behind on their bills now, especially since the few live oysters they get are more expensive.
“It was $5, and then when this happened it went up to $7. Now we went up to $10. We are the lowest ones on the coast. Most people are $18 to $24, $25,” Adams said.
They’re hoping a miracle happens and they can have oysters for Cruisin’ the Coast in the next couple of days and maybe stave off any further trouble for business.
