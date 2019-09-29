Nonprofit aims to train people on triggers associated with veterans and first responders

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Over the past three years, Spartan Alliance has diligently worked to bring awareness to the suicide epidemic that has affected many veterans and first responders.
Now, the organization is stepping up its efforts by holding a QPR Gatekeeper Training event Sunday to start educating people on the triggers associated with suicide, specifically with veterans and first responders.
Participants will receive training on how to effectively assist fellow service members.
The community is invited to the VFW 6731 in D’Iberville from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the training. All participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of class. In order to participate, organizers ask that participants complete the form linked on the Facebook event page. This will allow for an accurate count of all the people attending.
