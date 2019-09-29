IMMS, MSU get $1.25 million grant for freshwater intrusion research

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act will grant $1.25 million to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies and Mississippi State University.
The grant is one of 17 GOMESA projects designated to boost the blue economy on the Gulf Coast. The two groups are tasked with studying the effects of freshwater intrusion on marine life.
A young pygmy killer whale is one of the newest residents at IMMS after washing up on Cat Island last week. It was originally identified as a melon-headed whale, but after further observation, officials made the correction.
“This is a very rare species of whale. This is the second one we’ve seen in 40 years,” said Moby Solangi, president and executive director of IMMS.
Scientists said the fact that he was found alive is just as shocking as his rarity.
“All the other ones had been dead, so it’s kind of a black box. We’re going to try to figure out what may have occurred to him on his journey,” Solangi said.
The state hopes research can answer why so many dolphins and sea turtles died after the Bonnet Carré Spillway was opened earlier this year.
“It’s been shocking, I should say at the very least, but also very educational,” said Stranding Coordinator Christina Clark.
The whale’s second chance at life gives scientists, who have been studying animal corpses all summer, a new avenue to explore.
“This grant is going to help us look at the survivors, look at what’s happening to them," Solangi said.
“With the dead ones, you learn about life history and about health. With these guys, it’s about their diet, their behavior, their ecology overall," Clark said.
GOMESA funds aim to protect the Gulf Coast’s maritime industry by making sure the ecosystem is in good health.
“We think we will bring to the table a lot of expertise and capabilities to answer these very difficult questions,” Solangi said.
