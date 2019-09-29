Gulf Coast Car Rally to debut during Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Only 700 feet off of the Biloxi Beach and one block east of the Coliseum lies The Show Place.
“We have a beautiful layout. We have 30 acres. We have it groomed and approximately 300 live oaks that make the property majestic and beautiful,” said Marques Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of United Majestic RV Resorts, the company that owns the property.
Majestic and beautiful are what Thomas hopes will add to the allure of one of the Gulf Coast’s largest outdoor events. He’s hoping that The Gulf Coast Car Rally at The Show Place increases the value for the thousands of tourists the are already starting to arrive in South Mississippi.
“It’s gonna be a beautiful event. We’re gonna have cars, RV’s, we’re gonna have spectators and live music and food trucks," Thomas said.
While the entertainment lineup lists some out-of-town talents, some local musicians will also appear on the car rally stage.
“We have Sippiana, we have the Tom Cats, we have Brandon Green, which is a local from Lucedale. We have Double Dee, which is the mayor of Lucedale," Thomas told WLOX.
What car rally would be complete without a little healthy competition?
“We’re gonna do $6,000 in cash prizes for autos and jeeps. It’s based on years. It’s a very simple process. You come in on Brady Road, pay $30 and do a drive-thru judging. We then hope you’ll stay because we’ll have live music five nights of the week," Thomas said.
Once Cruisin’ the Coast has come and gone, The Show Place has even more planned for November.
“We are working with Clear Vision Entertainment, and we’ll be hosting the Gulf Coast Jeep, Car and Motorcycle Rally here on this property. It’s been an event that’s been around for five years. It was at Jones Park last year, and he’s bringing it back to Biloxi," Thomas said.
Owners of the property are aiming to make this prime location the newest addition to Coastal Mississppi’s dynamic portfolio of attractions.
“We would like to make this an open-air event space. We want to do live concerts, other events, motorcycle rallies, possible fairs on the property. It’s just really a beautiful piece of property, and we want to use it for something to make Biloxi better," Thomas said.
