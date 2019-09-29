Fire destroys mobile home in Saucier

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An early morning fire destroyed a mobile home on Doug Lee Road in Saucier Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 5:15 a.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said 12 firefighters and eight trucks had to respond to the fire with units from the Harrison County Fire & Rescue, Lizana Fire and CRTC- Air National Guard.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Harrison County Fire Marshals’ Office and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.