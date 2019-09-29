Cruisin’ the Coast gets cranking with Packing Party

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast has officially begun but not with a traffic jam.
This event had a paper jam.
On Saturday, volunteers stuffed welcome bags for this year’s CTC participants during the annual Packing Party.
It was a good way to get the engine running.
“Our goal is to pack 9,000,” said CTC Executive Director Woody Bailey. “So, we’ll see where we go. Last year, we had 8,444 that registered. We’re 160 ahead preregistration wise. So, we’ll know the last Saturday at noon of the event as to what our number is for this year.”
About 150 volunteers filled the D’Iberville Civic Center to stuff the bags filled with information to guide cruisers throughout their week-long journey.
Although it can be tedious work, they call it a Packing Party for good reason.
“All these people give up a lot of their time to help Cruisin’ the Coast and help the economy of the Gulf Coast,” Bailey said. “Like I say, that’s what Cruisin’s all about. Plus, it’s fun for everybody. I mean, they have their cars. They’re all sitting there talking about their car events and what they’re doing, all this sort of thing. They have an opportunity to share stories.”
They have so much fun that sometimes the process can bog down a little, particularly when it reaches the party happy Magnolia Classic Cruisers out of Pascagoula.
“We love it. We have fun. We meet people from other clubs,” said one member. “It’s just a great hospitality bunch.”
Added another: “It’s because all the car clubs come together at one time," said another member. "We’re actually together one time and work together and laugh and talk. We see each other maybe once a year, and it’s right here.”
Cruisin’ runs Oct. 6-13. For more information, check out gulfcoastweekend.com.
