Registration open for Toys for Tots campaign

HARRISON/HANCOCK/STONE Miss. (WLOX) - It’s that time of year, again! The Marine Corps is getting ready for their annual Toys for Tots campaign.
Different Toys for Tots campaigns will be set up in Harrison, Hancock, Stone, Jackson and George Counties.
According to the campaign’s website, the goal for Toys for Tots is to help spread the joy of Christmas by providing a new toy to America’s less fortunate children. The Marine Corps has been conducting Toys for Tots since 1947.
The program doesn’t officially start until October 1, 2019.
