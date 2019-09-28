Rabies clinic and adoption event held in Gautier

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - There was a great turnout Saturday for the ‘Spaghetti and No Balls’ rabies clinic and adoption event in Gautier. It was held in the parking lot of New York Pizza.
Just Cause Rescue and Pink Paws Spay and Neuter teamed up for the event to help current pet owners with $5 rabies shots and to find homes for animals in the rescue’s care.
“The $5 rabies clinic is to help reduce fees for people. Normally, when you go to a vet it could be $25, $50 to get one animal. A lot of these people rescue, and it helps them to have an affordable rabies clinic and then we know their animals are done," said Helene Hicks, President of Pink Paws Spay and Neuter.
Just Cause Rescue brought a few dogs available for adoption.
“We have little miss Rosie. She’s a little staffy pitbull. She was bread and bread, and now she’s spayed and healthy ready to go. Then we’ve got an old dog named Orchid that’s going through heartworm treatment. And then we have another old girl named Daisy Mae. So those are the only three we’ve got because it’s so hot," said Just Cause Rescue President Jeanne Montana.
