Opening date officially announced for Mississippi Aquarium

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drum roll, please. The Mississippi Aquarium makes its triumphant debut on April 30, 2020.
WLOX News Now has previously reported the projected completion date to be in late 2019 or early 2020.
However, after a construction meeting Friday morning, all parties agreed to move the opening to the last day in April.
“We have a lot of work to do. Not only to finish construction, but we have our own work to do in there loading animals. So, lot of exciting times coming up. This is crunch time for us, but we’re used to it," said David Kimmel, aquarium president and CEO.
The announcement was officially made at the Hancock Whitney Splash Bash fundraising event Friday night.
“It’s really exciting to get that date out there, and I think the anticipation will build, no doubt. But I’m excited about our fundraising efforts. The state’s really embraced it. We’ve set I think a really aggressive target," said Anthony Wilson with the Aquarium Foundation.
The goal is to raise $10 million so the aquarium can open debt-free.
