Jackson County Native Americans looking to re-discover cultural traditions

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula River Tribe is trying to find ways to rediscover their native roots.
“We lost our culture obviously years ago, so we are inviting other tribes to come and join us to show us some of their culture,” said Amanda Ealy.
For their second annual Live Oak Historical Festival, they were pleased to have an anonymous donor sponsor a cultural demonstration from Lakota tribesman Kevin Locke.
“I feel like a kid myself; I enjoyed it. We haven’t really experienced anything like this, and it’s just such a wonderful opportunity for each of us” Ealy said.
Locke dazzled the crowd with his stories, traditional songs, and ended things with a hoop prayer dance that people had the chance to learn on their own.
“I think everybody gets it, even though on the outside it looks like it’s more of a tribal specific thing,” Locke said.
The dance was a prayer for people to open their hearts and allow them to receive knowledge, love and growth to nurture one another and warm their souls, like going from winter to springtime.
“It’s not so much the springtime that happens outside but the springtime that happens in people’s hearts,” Locke said.
All in all, the Live Oak Festival served as a place of cultural enlightenment.
“Just the whole cultural background of Native American is an awesome opportunity for our children and old people who missed out on those things,” Ealy said.
Maybe this will be a way this tribe can reclaim what was lost or find ways to establish new cultural traditions.
People could also win prizes in the door raffles and play on a water slide.
