Hot and dry this weekend

Summer is holding on strong! It will be hot again today with highs in the low 90s. At the most, we’ll only have a few isolated showers. It will be quiet tonight with lows in the low 70s. We’re back in the 90s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will be very slim.
A ridge of high pressure will keep us virtually rain-free through Friday. It will stay warm with highs in the low 90s.
In the tropics, we still have Hurricane Lorenzo in the central Atlantic. It will weaken some as it moves north closer to the Azores. Karen has dissipated.
