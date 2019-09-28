Harrison County deputy killed in motorcycle wreck

“The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is grieving today with the loss of a member of our family. Our prayers are with the Roe family as well as law enforcement across this coast. It’s times like this, we see how strong we are. I commend the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for the help they gave us today. It will not be forgotten. Please keep the Roe family in your prayers as well as the men and women of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.”