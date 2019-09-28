Gulf Coast Heart Walk draws thousands for annual event

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Months of prep work paid off Saturday as the Heart Walk kicked off, but the event does more than raise awareness for heart disease.
Christin LeBoeuf is the vice president of the South Mississippi/South Alabama branch of the American Heart Association. She said that the walk has many purposes.
“Gulf Coast Heart Walk is the culmination of a year-round campaign to promote health and healthy living in South Mississippi. It is also one of the No. 1 ways we fund our mission and impact in South Mississippi. So, we’re here to have a great morning, have a lot of fun and get people moving and get people thinking how to be heart healthy," LeBoeuf said.
Make no mistake, the impact of heart disease is still the most important reason that this walk takes place.
“Cardiovascular disease is still the number one cause of death in Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties and frankly all of South Mississippi. The Heart Walk is important because it gets people thinking about what can they do to improve their health," LeBoeuf said.
For this year’s Gulf Coast Heart Walk chair, the issue hits home.
“I guess I’m like every other person out here. Heart disease has been in my family, my immediate family, I think everybody here - or at least in their extended family - has experienced it. American Heart Association is really the organization that’s doing the most to fund research. That’s important to me, it’s important to my company. It’s just a really good use of our time to be out here today," said Andrew Wilson, 2019 Heart Walk Chair and Mississippi Power CEO.
Hopefully, this becomes a new lease on life for some who may not exercise at all.
“More than anything, we’re excited about the thousands of people that will be here this morning. They are going to really enjoy the morning and spend time with their friends, family and colleagues and get active. This might be the only physical activity some folks get all year long. So, we’re happy that the Heart Walk may be it. We want to encourage them to keep going and not make this it," LeBoeuf said.
