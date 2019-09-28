CSX Transportation grants $5,000 to elementary gifted program in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - CSX Transportation was at Thomas L. Reeves Elementary with a $5,000 grant to go toward railroad-related education programs.
The funds come from the CSX Pride in Service Program. Teacher Carol Paola applied for the grant earlier this year. She noted that it will be used to teach students about the history of the railroad on the Gulf Coast.
This includes light enhancements to the school’s recreational facilities.
“We’re going to have a concrete pad out in the playground, painted with old fashioned games and a map of the United States, so places children of military families have lived in the past, " Paola said.
It will also teach kids how to conduct research while putting an emphasis on driver safety.
“When kids identify a problem in their communities and research something, they can actually make a huge difference," Paola said.
Kids in the Discovery Program, designed for gifted students, shared the safety skills they learned in the grant presentation.
“People can be safe by looking both ways, like if you’re at a stop sign," said Miles Eleuterius.
Paola’s gifted students will be the first class to make use of the grant.
