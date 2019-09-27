Water contact advisory lifted for portion of Jourdan River

MDEQ recommends people and their pets avoid water contact such as swimming or wading where the blue-green algae bloom is present because exposure can be harmful. The algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting. MDEQ advises those exposed to wash with soap and water. MDEQ and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources are working together on the ongoing investigation of identifying the presence of blue-green algae.