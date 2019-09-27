Two students questioned following school threat at Singing River Academy

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A scare for parents of Singing River Academy kids Thursday after an automated call went out, alerting them of a threat made against the school. Pascagoula-Gautier School District Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich said two students are being questioned.
“I didn’t expect it to happen at the academy,” said parent Brandy Wainwright.
Singing River Academy serves fifth and sixth grades.
“I don’t know, it just seems like younger kids, you wouldn’t see this kind of thing happen," Wainwright added.
On Thursday, parents said they got a shocking phone call. Around noon, the Pascagoula-Gautier School District sent an automated call out to all parents, notifying them that a threat had been made.
“I don’t like it one bit," said grandparent Dale Smith. “They said that a couple kids made a threat to the Singing River Academy and that they called the police and everything, and everything’s been handled.”
“Whenever that occurs we involve our law enforcement, our local law enforcement, the youth court, and our administration. Then we take action based on the threat," Rodolfich said.
That action was calling the students forward and asking them to explain the alleged threat.
“It actually was going on, it started yesterday and then into today," Rodolfich added.
Sixth-grader Emily Loewenstein said the principal came into her classroom to explain the police presence on campus.
“She came in and had a talk about some kids who did something," she recalled. "And a few cops came over. It is safe now and you don’t need to be worried or scared.”
“I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for parents to have conversations with their children about having responsibility in the things that they say as it relates to the schools," the superintendent said.
Law enforcement and youth court will decide if the students involved will face charges.
Also this week, the school is hosting a program called Hello 2019. The week-long event encourages inclusion, and school officials said they hope the program avoids issues similar to what happened on Thursday.
