Sunny and hot on Friday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Record highs will be in jeopardy yet again. High pressure aloft across our region the actually strengthens into early next week. So, any showers through the weekend will be extremely isolated, and will likely not cause an impact. Karen’s circulation may no longer be well-defined. Deep thunderstorm activity near the center of Karen has generally decreased and become less organized since last night. Gradual weakening is expected for the next few days according to unanimous agreement among computer models on this scenario. Increasingly hostile upper-level winds should then prevent the system from reorganizing and it is forecast to dissipate in about four days. Karen will continue to move generally northward, before it stalls tonight or Saturday. A building ridge to the north should cause Karen or its remnants to start moving west toward the Gulf over the weekend. At this point, Karen is no threat to the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, powerful Major Hurricane Lorenzo moving northward in the east Atlantic is no threat to the U.S. mainland. Hurricane season ends in two months.