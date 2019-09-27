Renovations nearing completion at Greyhound Stadium

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Upgrades to Greyhound Stadium in Ocean Springs are almost complete.
A ribbon-cutting was held Friday to unveil the renovations happening so far. Officials with the Ocean Springs School District said the stadium received a new ticket booth, concession stand, restrooms, two soccer locker rooms and a weight room.
The upgrades are something staff and students are proud of.
“It just shows the commitment that the community and that the school board and the superintendent has. And our kids see that. To be able to play in something nice like this just makes things that much better," said Athletic Director Mark Hubbard.
All upgrades at the stadium should be completed in 30-60 days.
