Pineville Elementary recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County School District celebrated a big honor Thursday as Pineville Elementary School was named a National Blue Ribbon School.
The award is given by the U.S. Department of Education to public and non-public elementary, middle and high schools that are producing outstanding results for all students.
Pineville Elementary Principal Laura Ditcharo said teachers deserve the credit.
“They look at data so they can individualize their instruction, their lesson plans so that every child matters. We can’t let one child slip past us," she said.
The selected schools have demonstrated consistent academic excellence and made progress in closing the gaps in student achievement.
“Tremendous honor for the school and for the staff and the students. They’ve worked really really hard for several years to be able to attain this award, and we’re just very proud of them," said teacher Christine Parks.
Two other Gulf Coast schools were also recognized: Bayou View Elementary School and St. Patrick Catholic High School. The only other Mississippi school recognized in 2019 was Northshore Elementary School in the Rankin County School District.
