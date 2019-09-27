Moss Point Pride license plates available for pre-order

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point residents are being encouraged to show their civic pride by purchasing a specialty car tag.
The tag features a photo of Moss Point High School in the background with the school’s MP logo and the tiger mascot on the side. Along the bottom of the license plate, it says “The River City Moss Point."
The group Moss Point Pride is sponsoring the license plates. They must get 300 people to buy the specialty tags by October 1, 2019, in order for the state to produce the tags. To try and meet that number, the organization will be at the Moss Point High home game Friday night allowing people to pre-order the tags.
The cost of a Moss Point Pride license plate is $31.00 per year in addition to the normal cost of your car tag. Of that fee, $24 will go to Moss Point Pride. Payment is due when the tag is ordered.
Once Moss Point Pride reaches 300 pre-orders for the tag, the Department of Revenue will notify those who ordered when the tags will be available.
The money received by Moss Point Pride for the tags will go toward programs and activities in the community that foster education, recreation and tourism. The exact spending will be decided by the board of the Moss Point Educational Enhancement Foundation that was set up by the specialty tag legislation.
All residents who have a vehicle registered in the State of Mississippi are eligible to purchase a Moss Point Pride tag. However, please note that applicants will continue to use their current, valid Mississippi license plate until they have received their new Moss Point specialty tag.
If you can’t make it out to the football game on Friday, pre-orders can be made Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Rep. Jeramey Anderson’s office, located at 5013 Main Street.
