Huge kids consignment sale happening in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The semi-annual Growing Like Weeds kids consignment sale is happening this weekend in Ocean Springs. Organizers have stocked about $100,000 worth of discounted kids items, giving parents and caretakers a chance to save some money.
The sale includes kids clothes and shoes, as well as strollers, car seats, diaper bags, toys and more.
“We’re just a lot of moms helping out other moms. I find that we have a big foster parent community, and they come shop and it helps them out. So really we’re helping everybody out and also recycling. Just recycling your stuff. I mean babies, they don’t use this stuff maybe once. Some of this stuff in here has tags on it," said Growing Like Weeds owner Dusti Simnicht.
Saturday, Growing Like Weeds is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and several items are half off. It’s in the Big Lots shopping center on Bienville Boulevard.
Items that aren’t sold or picked up by consignors are donated to the Salvation Army.
