Family Rivalry: Picayune vs. East Central

“First pair of Nike cleats came from him, right from that field house over there," Smith told WLOX. "I was a 12-year-old, and he let me come out here and throw the ball, hang out with the older guys. His daughter is my wife and man, my goodness, her and my sweet mama are the two best women I know. For that, I’ll be in debt to him forever. Professionally, I would not be standing here interviewing if not for that man.”