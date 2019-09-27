Family Rivalry: Picayune vs. East Central

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - With it being his last season as a high school coach, it’s fair to say that every game is important for Dodd Lee. This Friday, Picayune will square off East Central to open up region play, a team Lee once coached for six seasons.
“I’ve been back a lot since. I’ve got a lot of friends and made a lot of friends when I was over there," Lee, Picayune head coach, told WLOX. "It’s a great place, they love their hornets, and that’s the way its supposed to be. That’s what high school football is all about.”
What makes it better is the family element heading in. East Central head coach, Seth Smith, is Coach Lee’s son-in-law and Smith says Lee has had a profound impact on his life.
“First pair of Nike cleats came from him, right from that field house over there," Smith told WLOX. "I was a 12-year-old, and he let me come out here and throw the ball, hang out with the older guys. His daughter is my wife and man, my goodness, her and my sweet mama are the two best women I know. For that, I’ll be in debt to him forever. Professionally, I would not be standing here interviewing if not for that man.”
According to both coaches, the family ties have to be blocked out as they prepare for Friday and what better way to do that than to cut off communication.
“We have conversations every week but we haven’t spoken this week," Lee says jokingly. "But I spoke to his wife five or six times, and some of the grandchildren.”
“If I got a question, I may as well just watch film because there’s no need to call him. The film doesn’t lie, they’re the best team we’ve played on offense, defense, in all areas.”
Fans could be in for an instant classic in Hurley, but both Lee and Smith aren’t trying to make the game bigger than what it is.
“After them, we gotta play Long Beach," Smith told WLOX. "This is still early in the season, its the first district game. Its not like its the state championship game.”
“Like I said, I hope we play twice," Lee said. "I don’t know if it’s fitting or not, but its the next game and when you do this as a profession, its next game up. Lets get it on and see how it goes.”
Picayune (4-0) travel to Hurley Friday to take on East Central (3-1) to begin Region 4-5A play at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.