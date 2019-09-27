Controlled burn underway in north Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - If you see smoke in north Harrison County Friday, it's most likely from a controlled burn that started around 9:30am. The burn is being conducted near Riverline Drive, West Wortham Road, and Shaw Road.
“Due to the dry conditions, we have had four or five brush fires in that area in the past few days that have burned several hundred acres,” Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said. “Although we do not have a burn ban in effect, we really want to encourage people to use extreme caution if they have to start a fire.”
The Mississippi Forestry Commission is assisting with the burn.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.