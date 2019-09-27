Beau Rivage employees donate $173k to South Mississippi charities

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Beau Rivage employees presented 13 Gulf Coast charities with donations totaling $173,000.
The resort hosted an employee appreciation event to bring employees outside for a fun afternoon. People enjoyed samples of food that will be featured in new restaurants coming to the Beau Rivage.
Employees donated the funds through the Community Grants Program, which gives them the option of putting money in throughout the year. MGM Resorts Foundation spearheaded the distribution efforts.
The grants offer aid to agencies, projects and programs that focus on issues including homelessness, food insecurity and workforce development.
Community Care Network received funding for Sue’s House and its Breakthrough Youth Program. Allyson Brewer said the group is excited to have the grant as a safety net.
“It helps us if our federal grant runs out. It helps us to actually bridge that gap so that we have the money to provide those things for these families and these kids coming out of the foster care system," she said.
MGM Resorts Foundation is accepting nonprofit grant applications for 2019-2020 through its online portal through Oct. 4, 2019. Visit the website for more information.
