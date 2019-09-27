Art of quilting kept alive in downtown Biloxi business

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A large machine stitches thread into the material while a smaller traditional sewing machine does more intricate work. Peace by Piece in Biloxi specializes in quilting. They do handmade quilts and repair people’s heirlooms.
This Biloxi business on Howard Avenue has seen incredible growth since opening about seven years ago.
“We service quilters from all the guilds along the Coast, Alabama, Louisiana; and we have quilters who mail their quilt tops to be finished, and we mail them back,” said Bell Kessler.
Quilting has been around for centuries. While for much of its history, it was primarily a practical technique to provide physical protection and insulation, decorative elements have always been present. Many quilts are now primarily art pieces. Each handmade quilt is an original.
Quilts are like a book telling a story. Each panel can be a chapter. Seasonal designs are popular. Peace by Piece has also capitalized on the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event by making quilts with images that appeal to classic car owners, and they sell a lot during Cruisin'.
Quilts are also passed down from generation to generation. A big part of this shop's business is repairing quilts that have seen better days and hold sentimental value.
“They love their quilts. Sometimes they love them to a point where they have to bring them in. We repair them and we send them back home so they can be loved some more,” Kessler said.
