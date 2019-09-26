WLOX Player of the Week: Biloxi’s K.K. Kendrick

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Indians are off to a hot 4-0 start to the season. A large part of the fuel that makes their offense go is running back K.K. Kendrick, who is fresh off a career-best outing against Stone. The junior rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-14 victory, nearly doubling his season rushing total.
“I was pretty hyped," Kendrick told WLOX. "Four touchdowns on 19 carries? I was pretty hyped. And 249 yards? I was hyped.”
In case that wasn’t enough to make his weekend a good one, being named our first WLOX Player of the Week was a nice little bonus - one that he wasn’t expecting.
“I was shocked. I didn’t know, to be honest. I was just shocked," he said. "So when they told me, I was like, I feel great. I feel good.”
After what was by far his best game as a member of the Indians, head coach Katlan French said his running back is special.
“I think there are a lot of things that make him special," French told WLOX. “Number one, he’s talented. Having talent is always a good thing to have. He works hard, he listens, and he’s got a great attitude. When you bring all that together - and he brings a lot of physicalness to his position - all that put together kind of makes him who he is.”
With a big game against D’Iberville on Friday at 7 pm, coach French says his team isn’t backing down from the importance of the match-up.
“It’s a big game for both schools," French said. "We don’t take that lightly, we want to beat them. We’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”
