St. Patrick Catholic High School earns 1 of 4 National Blue Ribbon awards in Miss.

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - St. Patrick Catholic High School was named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School.
It is one of just 50 private schools recognized in the U.S. and the first high school to earn the title in Mississippi in seven years.
A school’s test scores must be in the top 15% in the state to qualify.
Principal Matt Buckley attributed the achievement to the hard work from both students and staff.
“Here at St. Patrick, our mission is to educate scholars, train disciples and support champions,” he said. “We have an intentional focus on training missionary disciples and making sure that our students are willing and able to go out into the world and make a difference in the lives of those that they are serving.”
St. Patrick seniors said their teachers have played a big part in helping them get ready for life beyond high school.
“They strive to push us to go as far as we can. We have very good teachers here that never, they don’t let us slack at all," said Jefferey Todd Fayard.
“They’ve been helping me find career paths and focus on an area of study. I’ve pushed myself to study and not just pass a test, but learn to teach myself,” said senior Camille Seghers. “I used to feel like I wasn’t prepared but now, in my senior year, I’m for sure ready.”
St. Patrick Catholic High School will carry the title of National Blue Ribbon School for the next five years.
Two other Gulf Coast schools were also recognized: Pineville Elementary School and Bayou View Elementary School. The only other Mississippi school recognized in 2019 was Northshore Elementary School in the Rankin County School District.
